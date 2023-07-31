Devon Archer Testifies Joe Biden Was Put On Speakerphone Over 20 Times During Business Meetings (VIDEO)

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

Devon Archer testified under oath today that Joe Biden was put on speakerphone by Hunter more than 20 times and revealed the reason why Hunter did this.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported that would testify that Archer would testify to this last week. But now we have some more exclusive details.

WATCH:

Here is Fox News’s Bill Hemmer:

Bill Hemmer: This is intriguing to our viewers. Archer tells the House investigators that Hunter put VP Biden on a speakerphone more than 20 times to “sell the brand” in business conversations. Archer goes on to testify that there was a value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board. Burisma is the energy company out of Ukraine.

The argument was that Biden brought the most value to brand. Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for the brand.

In December of 2015, the owner of Burisma placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington DC regarding Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin.

This energy company wanted to do business in America. There is even a suggestion to this story that they wanted to be listed on the New York stock exchange.

But this could only happen if they got away from the investigation that was pending back in Ukraine.

Miranda Devine called today’s testimony a bombshell:

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

