Devon Archer FLIPS on Biden Crime Family – Tells Congress Burisma Execs ‘Called DC’ to Get Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin Fired… So Joe Biden Got Him Fired

Devon Archer has flipped on the Biden Crime Family.
Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend, and Rosemont Seneca business partner who is facing one year in prison on unrelated charges, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on the Biden Crime Family.
Archer testified that Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.
Archer told lawmakers the ‘Biden brand’ helped Ukrainian Natural Gas Company Burisma Holdings from going bankrupt.
According to Just The News, Devon Archer told lawmakers Burisma pressured Hunter Biden to deal with the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption.
Recall, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma and its CEO Mykola Zlochevsky for corruption and several homes and vehicles belonging to the oligarch were seized.
Viktor Shokin
A month later Viktor Shokin was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine.
Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.
“I looked at him and I said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.
Devon Archer told Congress that Burisma execs, including Hunter Biden, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, convened and ‘called DC’ to get Viktor Shokin fired.
A few days later Joe Biden forced Ukrainian officials to fire Viktor Shokin, or else!
Just The News reported:
The former business partner at the Rosemont Seneca firm, who was convicted in 2018 in a tribal bond fraud scheme, also told lawmakers that Hunter Biden was pressured in late 2015 to help deal with Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin’s corruption investigation as Joe Biden was preparing to travel to Ukraine.
“In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin,” the source explained, recounting Archer’s testimony. “Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, ‘called D.C.’ to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to take make the call.”
A few days after that meeting, Joe Biden visited Ukraine as vice president and began an effort to force Ukraine’s president to fire Shokin, eventually threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees if the termination did not happen. Biden’s defenders have long maintained the firing was not related to Burisma and was a result of U.S. policy because the Obama administration felt Shokin was corrupt.