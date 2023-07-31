Devon Archer FLIPS on Biden Crime Family – Tells Congress Burisma Execs ‘Called DC’ to Get Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin Fired… So Joe Biden Got Him Fired

Devon Archer has flipped on the Biden Crime Family.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend, and Rosemont Seneca business partner who is facing one year in prison on unrelated charges, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Archer testified that Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Archer told lawmakers the ‘Biden brand’ helped Ukrainian Natural Gas Company Burisma Holdings from going bankrupt.

According to Just The News, Devon Archer told lawmakers Burisma pressured Hunter Biden to deal with the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption.

Recall, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma and its CEO Mykola Zlochevsky for corruption and several homes and vehicles belonging to the oligarch were seized.



Viktor Shokin

A month later Viktor Shokin was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

“I looked at him and I said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

VIDEO:

FLASHBACK to 2018 when Joe Biden bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 BILLION to fire the prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter Biden's company. pic.twitter.com/SKkRGtwQCW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2019

Devon Archer told Congress that Burisma execs, including Hunter Biden, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, convened and ‘called DC’ to get Viktor Shokin fired.

A few days later Joe Biden forced Ukrainian officials to fire Viktor Shokin, or else!

Just The News reported: