“It’s GAME OVER for Her” – Even Far-Left MSNBC Admits “Fani Willis Lied to The Court” in Trump Election Interference Case — Trump Responds, “ANOTHER SCAM COORDINATED WITH THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE”

Fani Willis’ lover, Nathan Wade, testifies in Fulton County hearing

An MSNBC legal analyst responded to the Fulton County hearing over misconduct by Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, prosecuting Trump’s election interference case, saying, “It’s game over for [Willis].”

“Don’t let the legalese fool you. This is epic; this is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think, Fani Willis lied to the court. It’s game over for her; she will be disqualified,” the MSNBC guest shared. “It’s a huge deal. I can’t overstate it.”

President Trump responded to this in a TRUTH Social post:

Trump: MSNBC JUST STATED GAME OVER FOR THE FAKE FANI WILLIS CASE IN GEORGIA. ANOTHER SCAM COORDINATED WITH THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!

Watch the full hearing on Willis’ disqualification here.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Fani Willis is done.

On Thursday morning, witness Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump, meaning Fani Willis likely committed perjury by saying there was no romantic relationship between the two.

Fani Willis’ lover, Nathan Wade, took the stand and testified under oath that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business card – and Fani Willis reimbursed him in CASH for expenses.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this bombshell testimony about the rotten Trump prosecutor and the documents showing Willis’ misuse of funds:

BREAKING: Fani Willis is Done! Nathan Wade Testifies He Paid For Vacations with His Business Card and Fani Willis Reimbursed Him in CASH For Expenses (VIDEO)

The testimony was brutal. The Gateway Pundit reported that Nathan Wade was sweating bullets as he was forced to admit he may have provided a false answer to an interrogatory (in a civil proceeding about his divorce case) about ‘entertaining’ Fani Willis while he was still married to his wife, Jocelyn Wade.

The Georgia Bar Association is now interfering in the Fani Willis-Nathan Wade scandal as it advises a witness not to answer questions about the alleged improper relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Via Collin Rugg on X:

JUST IN: MSNBC admits defeat, says Fani Willis will be disqualified because she allegedly “lied to the court.”

“This is epic, this is monumental… Fani Willis lied to the court, it’s game over for her. She will be disqualified.”

MSNBC was reacting to statements from Willis’ former friend Robin Yeartie who said she has no doubt Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade had a “romantic” relationship in 2019 & on.

This suggests Willis lied to the court when she claimed there was no romantic relationship in 2021 between the two.

“You have no doubt that their romantic relationship was in effect from 2019 until the last time you spoke with her?” attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked.

“No doubt,” Yeartie replied.

Watch below:

MSNBC Legal Analyst: This is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think, Fani Willis lied to the court. it’s game over for her; she will be disqualified.

the video was first posted by @ALX:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

