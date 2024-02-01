AMERICAN JUSTICE: You Can Enter a Capitol Office and Film Yourself Having Gay Sex on a Table and Walk Free — But If You Walk In and Put Your Feet on a Desk You Get Four Years in Prison

As reported earlier – The United States Capitol Police have concluded their investigation into a controversial incident involving Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a 24-year-old former aide to Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.

Maese-Czeropski had been embroiled in a scandal after a sexually explicit video recorded in the Senate hearing room surfaced online.

The video, which depicted Maese-Czeropski and his partner engaging in anal sex inside the Senate Hearing Room, sparked nationwide controversy. Clad only in a g-string jockstrap, Maese-Czeropski was seen atop the senator’s desk, a setting traditionally reserved for grave legislative deliberations and Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

In the wake of the incident, Maese-Czeropski took to his LinkedIn account to address the situation, stating, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.”

He defended his actions, emphasizing his dedication to his job and denying any disrespect to his workplace. He also threatened to pursue legal actions against what he considers defamatory claims and a politically motivated assault on his character and blames the fallout on homophobia.

In December, The Gateway Pundit reported that Maese-Czeropski was under investigation and facing potential criminal charges after a sexually explicit video filmed within the Senate premises.

Sources close to the investigation indicated at the time that charges under consideration could range from trespassing to obscenity violations.

Per Daily Mail, “According to attorney Jonathan Turley, there are a number of laws that could potentially have been broken, including whether an unofficial use of the hearing room could be considered trespassing.”

The news outlet added, “He added that the footage could land the staffer in legal hot water if it was shot in the public room to make revenue, or if it could constitute a lewd, indecent or obscene act. There is also reportedly a question mark over whether he misused or damaged government property.”

Despite the uproar and the initial firing by Senator Cardin’s office, the Capitol Police’s investigation has not found evidence of criminal activity. In a statement, the Capitol Police announced that, after extensive consultation with prosecutors and a thorough investigation, no crimes appear to have been committed.

Now compare this to the story of Trump supporter Richard Barnett.

Richard is currently serving four years in prison for putting his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office on January 6 at the urging of a media reporter.

It made a good shot. For this, Richard is serving four years in prison!

As reported back in March 2023 – Fox News reported the Arkansas man who became famous for putting his feet on then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk was sentenced to four and a half years in prison by a so-called DC judge Wednesday.

62-year-old Richard Barnett, a retired firefighter, will spend over four years behind bars as part of the Biden regime’s continued inquisition against peaceful J6 protesters.

Jim Hoft reported in January that a DC kangaroo court found” Barnett guilty on all eight counts in his indictment, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

** Please donate to Richard Barnett’s family fund here.

In May, the Biden regime demanded prison time and a $25,000 fine for Barnett after he posted a tweet accusing police of “attacking, injuring and murdering innocent protesters” on January 6.

Yes, they wanted to throw Barnett in prison for exercising his First Amendment rights. Here is his tweet:

The sentence is a total disgrace. Barnett committed no violence. His only “crimes” were trolling Pelosi, posting a tweet, and writing Pelosi a note that read, “Hey Nancy, Bigo was here biotch.”

Outrageous.

Via Catturd2 and Amuse.



I can’t wait to see how the fake news media defend this.