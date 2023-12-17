Fired Aide to Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin Reportedly Under Investigation and May Face Criminal Charges for Filming Gay Sex Tape in Senate Building

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a 24-year-old former aide to Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, is under investigation and facing potential criminal charges after a sexually explicit video filmed within the Senate premises went viral on the internet, Daily Mail reported.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski was involved in a sexually explicit video filmed in the Senate Hearing Room at the US Capitol.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski asserted that the explicit behavior he was alleged to have been involved in within the Hart Senate Office Building was taken out of context and is now being weaponized against him due to his sexual orientation and political affiliations.

He is now planning to pursue legal action against what he calls defamatory allegations and a politically motivated attack on his character.

Maese-Czeropski wrote in his LinkedIn account:

This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters. As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.

On Saturday, Aiden was terminated from his job.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” Cardin’s office told POLITICO. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

The Capitol Police are actively looking into the incident, which occurred in a Senate hearing room — a venerated location where Supreme Court justices undergo confirmation hearings. Sources close to the investigation have indicated that charges under consideration could range from trespassing to obscenity violations.

Daily Mail reported:

Contacted by DailyMail.com Saturday morning, shortly before his firing was confirmed, Maese-Czeropski’s mother Magdalena Rivera Maese implied her son had been left distraught by what had happened, saying: ‘You don’t want to know how he’s doing.’ But his fortunes may worsen as an investigation has reportedly been launched into the video, which was said to be initially shared in a private group chat for gay men on The Hill. According to attorney Jonathan Turley, there are a number of laws that could potentially have been broken, including whether an unofficial use of the hearing room could be considered trespassing. He added that the footage could land the staffer in legal hot water if it was shot in the public room to make revenue, or if it could constitute a lewd, indecent or obscene act. There is also reportedly a question mark over whether he misused or damaged government property.

Congressman Mike Collins (R-GA) reacted to the video, saying, “Heck of a week for the Left. Gay porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, tranny tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa. What else am I missing?”

