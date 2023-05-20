DC Prosecutors Ask for Prison Time and $25,000 Fine for J6 Defendant Who Committed NO VIOLENCE But Posted Tweet on Police of “Attacking, Injuring and Murdering Innocent Protesters” on January 6

The Biden regime is asking for prison time and a $25,000 fine for January 6 political prisoner Richard Bigo Barnett after he posted a tweet accusing police of “attacking, injuring and murdering innocent protesters” on January 6.

Richard Barnett sat in Nancy Pelosi’s office and put his feet up on a desk in a staged photo for a photographer.

Barnett did not commit any violence that day.

Barnett was convicted on ALL CHARGES in a DC Kangaroo Court in January.

Now the regime wants to give him more prison time after he posted a tweet accusing police of violence that day.

You must never question or expose the sins of the regime.

The Gateway Pundit has provided ample proof of historic police abuse that day. Earlier this week writer Alicia Powe posted exclusive video from J6 attorneys on how the DC police launched an attack on innocent protesters and ignited the riots.

Barnett is right.

4029TV reported:

Defense attorneys are asking a judge to hand down a sentence without prison time to an Arkansas man to time served for his role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

A jury convicted Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette, Arkansas, of obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Barnett’s defense is asking that he serve no additional time behind bar, or for confinement of no more than six months. Their memorandum also asks for two years probation, 100 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

The defense included letters from friends, neighbors and family members vouching for Barnett’s character…

The DOJ prosecution is asking for prison time and a $25,000 fine because Barnett after he posted an honest tweet about his recollection of the day.

Prosecutors filed their sentencing recommendation Wednesday. "The need for the sentence to provide specific deterrence to this particular defendant also weighs heavily in favor of a lengthy term of incarceration," the document stated. It said Barnett's tweet, in which he wrote the worst thing he did was yell "at cops who were attacking, injuring and murdering innocent protestors" after the trial, showed a lack of remorse. In addition to the prison time, it also asks the court to impose three years of supervised release, a $25,000 fine, $2,000 in restitution and a mandatory special assessment of $455. The defense disagreed that this would be fair.

** You can donate to Richard Barnett’s legal fund here.