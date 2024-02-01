BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Police Conclude Investigation Into Senate Hearing Gay Sex Scandal — No Evidence of Criminal Activity Found

The United States Capitol Police have concluded their investigation into a controversial incident involving Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a 24-year-old former aide to Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.

Maese-Czeropski had been embroiled in a scandal after a sexually explicit video recorded in the Senate hearing room surfaced online.

The video, which depicted Maese-Czeropski and his partner engaging in sexual acts inside the Senate Hearing Room, sparked nationwide controversy. Clad only in a g-string jockstrap, Maese-Czeropski was seen atop the senator’s desk, a setting traditionally reserved for grave legislative deliberations and Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

In the wake of the incident, Maese-Czeropski took to his LinkedIn account to address the situation, stating, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.”

He defended his actions, emphasizing his dedication to his job and denying any disrespect to his workplace. He also threatened to pursue legal actions against what he considers defamatory claims and a politically motivated assault on his character and blames the fallout on homophobia.

In December, The Gateway Pundit reported that Maese-Czeropski was under investigation and facing potential criminal charges after a sexually explicit video filmed within the Senate premises.

Sources close to the investigation have indicated that charges under consideration could range from trespassing to obscenity violations.

Per Daily Mail, “According to attorney Jonathan Turley, there are a number of laws that could potentially have been broken, including whether an unofficial use of the hearing room could be considered trespassing.”

The news outlet added, “He added that the footage could land the staffer in legal hot water if it was shot in the public room to make revenue, or if it could constitute a lewd, indecent or obscene act. There is also reportedly a question mark over whether he misused or damaged government property.”

Despite the uproar and the initial firing by Senator Cardin’s office, the Capitol Police’s investigation has not found evidence of criminal activity. In a statement, the Capitol Police announced that, after extensive consultation with prosecutors and a thorough investigation, no crimes appear to have been committed.

The statement read, “For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13. Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room.”

The Capitol Police further clarified that the two individuals in question were not cooperative with the investigation and that the former staffer exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

The Capitol Police have stated they are open to revisiting the case should new evidence emerge, but for now, the investigation has been closed without charges being filed.

Read the full statement below according to Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News, Chad Pergram: