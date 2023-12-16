BREAKING: Democrat Senate Staffer Involved in Gay Sex Scandal Inside Capitol Has Been FIRED

The young male staffer for Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, who engaged in multiple graphic sex acts with his older boyfriend in the Hart Senate Office Building, has been terminated.

Conservative activist Greg Price was the first to report the story.

🚨BREAKING: The office of Sen. Ben Cardin just sent out a statement saying that Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed after he filmed himself having sex in the senate hearing room. https://t.co/X8Zu27yO2F pic.twitter.com/MR2CghQKmQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

Unsurprisingly, they refuse to acknowledge the reason the staffer was fired. No doubt Cardin’s office is hoping the story dies a quiet death.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported the staffer in question is Aidan Maese-Czeropki. Before going to work for Cardin, he was employed by the Virginia Democratic Party as a field organizer and for the liberal environmental group Friends of the Earth.

After getting caught, Maese-Czeropki pathetically attempted to blame homophobia for his predicament and claimed he never disrespected his place of work. He also threatened to file legal action.

The story gets even more interesting, though. Maese-Czeropski is the same individual who shouted the anti-Semitic slogan “Free Palestine!” at Jewish Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) on Wednesday.

He also appeared in an ad for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. Will any brave reporter confront the White House over this?

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, @SenatorCardin’s staffer taping himself in a sex act in the Senate Hearing Room, was featured in a Joe Biden ad back in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6FRtN3jgg4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 15, 2023

The next question that deserves an answer is whether the now-former staffer will be prosecuted for having public intercourse. Since he is a Democrat, the answer is likely no.

But if he were a Republican parent protesting obscene books inside school libraries, Biden’s Department of Injustice would take prompt action.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.