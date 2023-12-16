Democrat Senate Staffer Involved in Gay Sex Scandal in Capitol Now Threatens to Pursue Legal Action — Denies Disrespecting Workplace and Cites Personal Attack for Political Agenda

The Democrat Senate staffer embroiled in a salacious scandal in the Capitol has announced plans to pursue legal action against what he calls defamatory allegations and a politically motivated attack on his character.

The staffer, who was previously identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, has been at the center of a political firestorm following the public circulation of the explicit photo and video content.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Maese-Czeropski works as a legislative aide for Cardin, handling foreign policy, tax, and trade issues. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a B.S. in Society and Environment in 2020.

Maese-Czeropski has also worked for the Virginia Democratic Party as a field organizer and for the liberal environmental group Friends of the Earth.

The story gets even more interesting, though. Maese-Czeropski is the same individual who shouted the anti-Semitic slogan “Free Palestine!” at Jewish Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) on Wednesday.

Republican Representative Max Miller of Ohio confirmed to the Daily Caller the identity of the Democratic Congressional staffer who approached him in the Cannon Office Building is Aidan Maese-Czeropski.

In a statement released on his LinkedIn account, Aidan Maese-Czeropski played the victim card and asserted that the explicit behavior he was alleged to have been involved in was “fabricated” and is now being weaponized against him due to his political affiliations. He also denied any involvement in Rep. Miller’s incident.

Maese-Czeropski wrote:

This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters. As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.

BREAKING: Aidan Maese-Czeropski posts a statement on LinkedIn after having sex in a senate hearing room where he says that he is “being attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda” and that “I would never disrespect my workplace.” https://t.co/IwscrA2chv pic.twitter.com/CLcLL36C9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

The responses to his post were mostly criticizing his sick behavior.

One user wrote, “You’re being criticized – and rightly – for having sex, in public, on video, in the offices of the Senate & the Hart Building.

As a gay man myself – and Democrat – this take and attempt to spin this narrative as an anti-gay campaign is pathetic, disingenuous, and makes our entire community look bad. Whether ‘gay’ or ‘straight’, it’s wrong, unethical to do on video in the Hart Building and place of work, and you know that. It’s probably illegal as well. You should be fired, and if you had any sense, you’d resign immediately and apologize.”

Another user wrote, “This is actually beyond the pale, and inexcusable. Your resignation should be tendered immediately. Hiding behind your sexuality when quite frankly, no one really cares – reeks of desperation. You disrespected yourself, your job, the institution and the American People that you serve.”

Senator Cardin’s office has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the allegations against Maese-Czeropski.

This story is developing, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.