Senate Staffer Who Was Fired for Having Anal Sex in the Senate Hearing Room in a G-String Jock Strap Blames Fallout on Homophobia

by
Aidan Maese-Czeropski, and Joe Biden via social media

Democrat staffer Aiden Maese-Czeropski shocked the nation when video was posted of him and his partner having anal sex at the US Capitol in the Senate Hearing Room. Little Aiden was was buck naked except for a g-string jock strap as he straddled the Senator’s desk in the hearing room and smiled for the camera.

Aiden Maese-Czeropski , the Democrat Senate staffer embroiled in a salacious scandal in the Capitol has announced plans to pursue legal action against what he calls defamatory allegations and a politically motivated attack on his character.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Maese-Czeropski works as a legislative aide for Senator Cardin, handling foreign policy, tax, and trade issues. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a B.S. in Society and Environment in 2020.

Maese-Czeropski has also worked for the Virginia Democratic Party as a field organizer and for the liberal environmental group Friends of the Earth.
Aiden was fired on Saturday after the video made the rounds on the internet on Friday night.
Now he is blaming the fallout on homophobia.
He’s the real victim.
Love is Love.
Young Aiden may have quite a future in the Democrat Party.

Breitbart.com reported:

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, the Senate staffer who filmed himself having anal sex in a Senate hearing room, cried homophobia after the video leaked online.

As Breitbart News reported on Friday, leaked video footage showed the staffer having anal sex on a table in the Senate hearing room where lawmakers sit to ask questions during important proceedings like Supreme Court nominations. The sex appeared unprotected. Another photo showed the staffer on all fours on top of a desk while salaciously staring back at the camera.

The staffer was later identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski of Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) office and was fired as a result.

“We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” a statement from Cardin’s office read.

After his identity went viral, Aidan Maese-Czeropski released a statement on his LinkedIn that appeared to blame the fallout from the whole incident on homophobia.

