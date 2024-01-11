GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Criminal Complaint Against Fani Willis Over ‘Improper’ Relationship with Top Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade



Fani Willis with alleged paramour Nathan Wade

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a criminal complaint against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her ‘improper’ relationship with a top Trump prosecutor she hired to go after Trump.

As previously reported, crooked Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The motion claims “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship.”

The filing asserts Fani Willis never got Wade’s appointment to special prosecutor approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners, which is required by law.

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade an “illegal conflict of interest.”

Rep. Greene’s criminal referral was sent to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Attorney General Chris Carr.

NBC News reported: