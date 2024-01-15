“You Cannot Expect Black Women to be Perfect” – Fani Willis Plays Race Card After Allegations of ‘Improper’ Relationship with Top Trump Prosecutor (VIDEO)

Crooked Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney on Sunday addressed churchgoers at Big Bethel AME in her first public statement since a filing alleged she had an ‘improper’ relationship with and financially benefitted from a top Trump prosecutor she hired.

As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.



Fani Willis with alleged paramour Nathan Wade

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Fani Willis defended her relationship with Nathan Wade and played the race.

Willis appeared to defend her hiring of special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Without mentioning Wade by name, Willis said she hired three special prosecutors to work on the case and "paid them all the same hourly rate." But critics only attack the one who is a Black man, she said.

“Why is the White male Republican’s judgement good enough, but the Black female Democrat’s not?” Fani Willis said.

Willis said Wade has "impeccable" credentials. He was previously hired by a Republican official in another county for a job that paid twice the rate, she said.

“I’m as flawed as they come,” Fani Willis said.

“And one thing you will come to learn about me is I make sure everyone else is good, and sometimes I’m not,” she said.

God uses ordinary people to do extraordinary things, Willis told churchgoers.

“You cannot expect Black women to be perfect and save the world,” Fani Willis said. “We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace.”

“We are all flawed, sinners, unworthy, imperfect, damaged…But we are qualified upon His calling,” she said.

"We are all flawed, sinners, unworthy, imperfect, damaged…But we are qualified upon His calling," she continued before concluding her remarks.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week filed a criminal complaint against Fani Willis over her ‘improper’ relationship with Nathan Wade.