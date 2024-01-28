SHOWDOWN: Texas National Guard Installs More Razor Wire Amid Escalating Border Battle with Biden Regime (VIDEO)

The Texas National Guard this weekend installed more razor wire in Shelby Park amid an escalating border battle with the Biden Regime.

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

In October Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Regime regarding their cutting razor wire at the border.

The lawsuit made its way to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge sided with Biden. The appeals court last month said agents could NOT cut the razor wire.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court granted Biden’s emergency request last Monday afternoon.

Conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request.

The Texas National Guard is still allowed to install razor wire. Texas is not backing down.

More razor wire & fencing going up. Basically Texas’ border wall in Shelby Park. pic.twitter.com/tZJuQoyZpV — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 28, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening vowed to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling on razor wire at the southern border.

Earlier this month Texas took control of Shelby Park and blocked federal agents from accessing the 47-acre city in Eagle Pass and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is not backing down.

Ken Paxton on Friday rejected Joe Biden’s demands for access to Shelby Park.

Today, I denied the Biden Administration’s unfounded requests & issued counter-demands. By February 15, DHS must supply the official plat maps & deeds demonstrating the precise parcels to which they claim ownership, an explanation of how Texas is preventing access to those… https://t.co/cXwBfGtiG3 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 27, 2024

On Wednesday Governor Abbott invoked Texas’ Constitutional authority to defend itself against the lawless Biden Regime.

Full statement from Abbott:

“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” reads the statement. “President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.”