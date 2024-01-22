BREAKING: Supreme Court Sides with Biden Regime, Allows Border Patrol Agents to Remove Razor Wire at Border – Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett Vote with Liberal Justices

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court granted Biden’s emergency request.

This is the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden Regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Correcting a typo in the above: It's the *9th* time overall that the Court has granted an emergency application from the Biden administration (plus three denials where DOJ ended up winning on the merits). But the Fifth Circuit totals are as stated. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 22, 2024

Recall that Biden’s border patrol agents are cutting a razor wire fence on private property on the southern border to allow illegal aliens to enter the U.S., putting Americans at risk.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

NEW: Video from source in Eagle Pass shows Border Patrol cutting through razor wire placed by the state of TX to allow migrants to enter & be processed after crossing illegally. @TxDPS tells me this is the first time they know of this happening, and that it’s being looked into… pic.twitter.com/jESPbzj9sw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2023

In October Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Regime regarding their cutting razor wire at the border.

NEW: Texas AG @KenPaxtonTX is suing the Biden administration over the cutting/removal of razor wire placed by Texas at the southern border — calling on a federal court to stop what it calls an "ongoing, unlawful practice."https://t.co/Qw1mp8a7nE — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) October 24, 2023

The lawsuit made its way to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge sided with Biden. The appeals court last month said agents could NOT cut the razor wire.

On Monday conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request.

NBC News reported: