BREAKING: Supreme Court Sides with Biden Regime, Allows Border Patrol Agents to Remove Razor Wire at Border – Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett Vote with Liberal Justices

Supreme Court Sides with Biden Regime, Allows Border Patrol Agents to Remove Razor Wire at Border – Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett Vote with Liberal Justices

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court granted Biden’s emergency request.

This is the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden Regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Recall that Biden’s border patrol agents are cutting a razor wire fence on private property on the southern border to allow illegal aliens to enter the U.S., putting Americans at risk.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

In October Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Regime regarding their cutting razor wire at the border.

The lawsuit made its way to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge sided with Biden. The appeals court last month said agents could NOT cut the razor wire.

On Monday conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request.

NBC News reported:

A closely-divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut through or move razor wire Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of an effort by the state to prevent illegal border crossings.

The court on a 5-4 vote granted an emergency request filed by the Biden administration, which had argued that Texas was preventing agents from carrying out their duties.

The brief order noted that four conservative members of the nine-justice court would have rejected the government’s request. They were Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

