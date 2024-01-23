“This Fight is Not Over” – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Vows to Defy Supreme Court Ruling on Razor Wire at Southern Border

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening vowed to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling on razor wire at the southern border.

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court granted Biden’s emergency request.

This is the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden Regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Ken Paxton hit back and vowed to defend Texas’ sovereignty.

“The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America. The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty.” Ken Paxton said.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

In October Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Regime regarding their cutting razor wire at the border.

The lawsuit made its way to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge sided with Biden. The appeals court last month said agents could NOT cut the razor wire.

On Monday conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request.