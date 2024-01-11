NEW: State of Texas Seizes Property in Eagle Pass Under Governor Abbott’s Emergency Powers Amid Biden Border Crisis

The Texas Department of Public Safety notified Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas on Wednesday that Shelby Park was being taken over by an emergency order by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The park covers 47 acres and is right next to a portion of the Rio Grande River. This will give DPS officers control over the area to help stop illegals from crossing into the U.S. The take over is for an indefinite period of time with DPS having total control of the area.

“All access to the property is limited to state authority only. Border Patrol will be permitted to enter the property to remove their equipment and supplies—Agents will not have access to the area unless there is a medical emergency.” – NewsNation reporter Ali Brady said.

The Texas Tribune reported:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed and taken over a park in Eagle Pass on the banks of the Rio Grande against the wishes of city officials, Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas said Thursday. In a video posted on Facebook, Salinas said he received a call from DPS officials on Wednesday to let him know that Gov. Greg Abbott had signed an emergency declaration and that officers would take “full control” of 47-acre Shelby Park indefinitely. “That is not a decision that we agreed to. This is not something that we wanted. This is not something that we asked for as a city,” Salinas said in the video. Salinas said he was told that the reason for the operation is to prevent immigrants from illegally crossing the Rio Grande into Texas.

“I am told that the state plans to start arresting all who cross for criminal trespass—This is not under the new illegal entry law #SB4– They have been arresting for criminal trespass for months.” Ali Bradley said.

#BREAKING The state of Texas has seized all city property along the riverfront at the border in the Eagle Pass area under governors emergency powers, including federal processing locations and equipment—This is according to multiple sources. All access to the property is… pic.twitter.com/gpwZEFg50b — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 11, 2024

The invasion at the southern border has been estimated at about 11 million illegals since crooked Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Eagle Pass has been one of the worst areas along the southern border for illegal aliens to enter the United States. TGP reported in November of 2023 that women and children were being pulled out of the water.

Tactical Marines were on the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in November of 2023 rescuing illegals who were on the verge of drowning.

Video footage posted to X by Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, showed a Tactical Marine Unit pulling desperate illegals out of the river. Some of them are children in a panic trying to stay above water. At one point one of the unit members is performing life-saving CPR compressions on one of the illegals in an effort to revive her.

Some of the illegals were caught in an area where there was dry brush trying to make their way out.

Watch (Graphic Content):