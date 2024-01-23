“I Will Continue to Defend Texas’ Constitutional Authority to Secure the Border” – Texas Governor Abbott Responds to Supreme Court Ruling to Open Its Border to Millions of Illegal Aliens

Governor Greg Abbott with Texas law enforcement at an earlier press conference.

The US Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed by the state of Texas on the Texas-Mexico border.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court granted Biden’s emergency request.

This was the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden Regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Joe Biden’s border patrol agents are cutting razor wire fencing private property on the southern border to allow illegal aliens to enter the U.S. undeterred. And the US Supreme Court today approved this lawlessness and the absolute destruction of American sovereignty.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

On Monday evening, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted out that he will continue to defend Texas’s Constitutional authority to protect its borders.

Abbott ought to send the future buses of illegals to the neighborhoods of the Supreme Court Justices.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also weighed in on this nonsensical and dangerous decision.

