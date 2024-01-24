SHOWDOWN: Governor Abbott Holds the Line, Invokes Texas’ Constitutional Authority to Defend Itself Against Lawless Biden Regime

Governor Greg Abbott (R) invoked Texas’ Constitutional authority to defend itself against the lawless Biden Regime.

Abbott escalated his fight against Joe Biden on Wednesday after the US Supreme Court sided with the Biden Regime and allowed Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border.

Full statement from Abbott:

“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” reads the statement. “President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.”

My statement on Texas' constitutional right to self-defense.

The Texas National Guard on Tuesday responded to the Supreme Court’s order allowing the Biden Regime to cut/remove razor wire installed along the southern border by installing more razor wire.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) previously installed about 30 miles of razor wire at the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass to stop the flood of illegal aliens being let in by the Biden administration.

In October Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Regime regarding their cutting razor wire at the border.

The lawsuit made its way to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge sided with Biden. The appeals court last month said agents could NOT cut the razor wire.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court granted Biden’s emergency request Monday afternoon.

Conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request.

This is the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden Regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening vowed to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling on razor wire at the southern border.

“The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America. The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty.” Ken Paxton said.

"The Supreme Court's temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America. The destruction of Texas's border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state's sovereignty." Ken Paxton said.

Texas National Guard members responded to the US Supreme Court’s order by installing more razor wire in Eagle Pass.

