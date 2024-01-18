RIDICULOUS: After Indicting The Leading Presidential Candidate and Destroying America, Kamala Harris Calls Trump an “Existential Threat to Our Democracy,” Who “Took Rights and Liberties From The American people” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris, a member of the same regime that stole an election, took away our nation’s borders, pushed vaccine mandates on the American people, destroyed the economy, persecuted Trump supporters, and is trying to imprison the leading Presidential candidate in 2024, just released perhaps the most hypocritical video in history.

“Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy and our most fundamental freedoms,” said Harris.

She continued, “Remember the chaos, the division, the attacks that took rights and liberties from the American people. We cannot allow that to happen again.”

This comes after Trump’s massive landslide victory in the first in the nation Iowa Caucus. People aren’t buying her crap.

At least she can put a sentence together, unlike Joe Biden…

A new left-leaning ABC News poll reveals that 72% of Americans don’t believe Joe Biden has the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president.

Biden also took notice of Trump’s victory in a desperate X post, calling him “the clear [GOP] frontrunner,” and used the moment to complain about “extreme MAGA Republicans.”

Kamala’s new video statement comes after she spent Monday in South Carolina and delivered remarks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during an interview in South Carolina, a Biden-friendly reporter asked Harris why she isn’t going after Trump’s legal challenges after the Biden DOJ appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to jail Trump in the middle of the presidential election.

“Some are concerned you all are being a little too confident. Why not go out and attack Donald Trump? Go after his legal challenges. What are you waiting for?” the reporter asked Harris.

Kamala Harris slipped and admitted she would rather forcibly remove Trump by putting him in prison so she and Joe Biden can run “without an opponent.” She then cackled at the thought of her despotic tactics.

But “Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy?” Yeah, right.

In the same interview, seemingly in a cringe-worthy attempt to appeal to black voters, Harris said, “Our challenge will be to let people know who brung it to ’em!”

RAV correspondent Ben Bergquam punched back at the ridiculous lies in Kamals’s new video, “Please @KamalaHarris, do us all a favor and shut your mouth! You are pathetic projectionists. You and @JoeBiden have destroyed our borders, our energy sector, our economy and our foreign policy. Trump brought world peace and the best economy we’d ever seen in America until China unleashed COVID on the world. You used COVID to steal the 2020 election and now America is living through the hell you’ve created. The only chaos we had under President @realDonaldTrump were the BLM and ANTIFA terrorists that you unleashed, and now they’ve teamed up with Hamas. America and the world desperately need President Trump back in office. You are traitors to our country and it’s time for patriots of this nation to take this country back! #Trump2024 Fire the traitors, Secure the border #SaveAmerica!

