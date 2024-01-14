ABC’s Jon Karl Sounds the Alarm on New ABC Poll: Only 28% of Americans Believe Joe Biden Has Mental Sharpness it Takes to Serve as President (VIDEO)

A new left-leaning ABC News poll reveals 72% of Americans don’t believe Joe Biden has the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president.

“Trump comes back, though, with advantages in two other areas. Forty-seven percent say he has the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president, compared with 28% who say this of Biden. And more, 57%, say Trump has the physical health necessary to serve, again compared with 28% for Biden.” ABC News reported.

ABC’s Jon Karl sounded the alarm as he discussed Biden’s old age. Joe Biden turned 81 in November and his mental faculties are no more.

On Friday, Joe Biden shocked the nation as he shuffled around a bike shop in Allentown, Pennsylvania with a blank look on his face. The bike shop owner treated Biden like a nursing home patient.

Joe Biden is completely shot.

Jon Karl brought up Biden’s old age and said it is certainly a problem with voters heading into the 2024 election.

“You have the question of the president’s age. I mean it’s just there and poll after poll, not just ours…” Jon Karl said.

“Just 28% think that President Biden has the mental sharpness to effectively serve for another term,” Jon Karl added.

