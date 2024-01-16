BREAKING: ALREADY CALLED! Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses in MASSIVE Landslide

Despite reports of possible surprise results, President Trump romped to a huge win in the Iowa Caucuses Monday night.

The race was first called by CNN.

Here’s a current snapshot of the results.

You can watch the election results here:

To take this domination into perspective, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted this was the earliest he could remember projecting a winner in all his years of covering the Iowa Caucuses.

The GOP presidential contest now moves on to New Hampshire, where Trump leads Haley by low double digits, according to the latest polls. Haley is hoping to spring a surprise with the help of Independents and Democrats to prolong the competition.

The Iowa Caucuses kicked off at 8 PM ET. President Trump dominated polling coming into the night, while the real battle has emerged for second place between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

A CNN exit poll showed Trump with roughly half the vote.

Another key question coming into Monday night was whether Trump could top 50% of the vote despite a fractured field of candidates. While Team Trump has downplayed the necessity of this achievement, his political opponents have desperately tried to spin such a result as a failure.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

