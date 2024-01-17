“Our Challenge Will be to Let People Know Who Brung it to ’em” – Kamala Harris Gets Testy with Reporter Asking About Biden Abysmal Poll Numbers (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris spent Monday in South Carolina and delivered remarks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

Harris spoke at an event for MLK Day in South Carolina ahead of the state’s February 3 primary.

Recall that the Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

This move was championed by Joe Biden to ‘reflect the party’s diverse electorate.’

Harris spoke with the media after she delivered remarks. She got testy with a reporter who pointed out that the voters are just not on board with the Biden-Harris ticket.

A new left-leaning ABC News poll reveals 72% of Americans don’t believe Joe Biden has the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president.

Biden’s job approval rating “has dropped to a low for any president in the past 15 years” due to stubborn inflation, high mortgage rates, and wars and rumors of wars.

“Further, Biden’s approval rating is 21 points below average among Black people and 15 points below average among Hispanic people, compared with 6 points among white people; more Black people, in particular, offer no opinion.” ABC News reported.

“We’ve done really good work. Our challenge will be to let people know who brung it to ’em!” Harris said.

WATCH: