Kamala Harris Delivers Embarrassing Word Salad at MLK Day Event (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Monday delivered remarks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in South Carolina.

Recall that the Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

This move was championed by Joe Biden to ‘reflect the party’s diverse electorate.’

“The Democratic party looks like America, so does this proposal,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison of moving the first voting state to South Carolina.

Harris spoke at an event for MLK Day in South Carolina ahead of the state’s February 3 primary.

“Today, we celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — a visionary who saw what could be, unburdened by what had been,” Kamala Harris said.

This is Kamala Harris’ go-to line. She always repeats the same “unburdened” line.

