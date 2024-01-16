Biden Responds to Trump’s Iowa Win, Complains About ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’

Joe Biden responded to former President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in Iowa by complaining about “extreme MAGA Republicans.”

The mainstream media, including the Associated Press, called the caucuses for Trump just 30 minutes after they began.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Biden wrote:

Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow.

The post concluded with a fundraising link.

Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow. So if you’re with us, chip… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 16, 2024

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Trump came in on top with 51 percent.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and neoconservative candidate Nikki Haley were in a second-place race.

Ultimately, DeSantis took the second-place spot with 21 percent of the vote, and Haley walked away with 19 percent.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pulled eight percent of the vote and dropped out of the race to endorse Trump.

According to a report from Reuters, “That victory margin far surpassed the previous record of 12.8 percentage points for Bob Dole in 1988.”

As Trump maintains a loyal base within his party, Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to the lowest point of any president in the last 15 years.

“Among all adults, Biden’s approval rating is just 33% in this poll, worse than Trump’s low as president (36%) and the lowest since George W. Bush from 2006-2008. Fifty-eight percent disapprove of Biden’s work,” ABC News reported.