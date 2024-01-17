WOW! Did Kamala Harris Just Admit the Biden-Harris 2024 Plan is to Run ‘Without an Opponent’? (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris went off-script during a media interview in South Carolina and admitted the Biden-Harris plan is to run ‘without an opponent.’

Did she actually mean to say this out loud?

Harris spent Monday in South Carolina and delivered remarks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

Harris spoke at an event for MLK Day in South Carolina ahead of the state’s February 3 primary.

Recall that the Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

Harris spoke with the media after she delivered remarks. She defended Biden’s old age and insisted he isn’t too old to function.

At one point the Biden-friendly reporter asked Harris why she isn’t going after Trump’s legal challenges after the Biden DOJ appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to jail Trump in the middle of the presidential election.

“Some are concerned you all are being a little too confident. Why not go out and attack Donald Trump? Go after his legal challenges. What are you waiting for?” the reporter asked Harris.

Kamala Harris slipped and admitted she would rather run without an opponent.

“I am of the school that you either run without an opponent or you run scared. Ha ha ha!” Harris said.

Kamala Harris: "I am of the school that you either run without an opponent or you run scared. Ha ha ha." pic.twitter.com/kzPADQPOaa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

Special Counsel Jack Smith is a hired gun with one goal: To convict and lock up President Trump before the 2024 election.

Biden knows he can’t beat Trump so he appointed a special counsel to arrest and take out his main political rival.

Jack Smith’s January 6th DC trial against Trump begins March 4 and his classified documents Florida trial against Trump begins May 24.