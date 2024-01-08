Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft Is Latest National Republican to be SWATTED at His Home

The holiday season swattings continued into the new year with Missouri Attorney General Jay Ashcroft being the latest to report that his home was visited by police.

Most of those swatted over the past week have been Republican officials or conservative activists.

According to FOX News, the crime targets an individual by calling in a false police report for a violent crime — such as a murder, a hostage situation or other crimes that would require a greater law enforcement response — to the home of the target. The goal of the false police report is to elicit a SWAT team response by the police to the target’s home.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones (R) and Hunter Bide laptop figure John Paul Mac Isaac all reported being swatted by bogus police calls in late December. Jones also reported his office received a bomb threat.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that both of her daughters’ homes were swatted over Christmas.

Republican Senator and former Governor Rick Scott was swatted over Christmas. His Naples, Florida home was swatted in late December. After the Christmas attack Scott announced he was going to push legislation to ensure the “cowards” behind Swatting calls face real consequences.

The Boston mayor, Ohio Attorney General and several Ohio and Georgia state officials were swatted over Christmas.

GOP Rep. Brandon Williams was also swatted at home on Christmas day.

On Sunday night Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft posted on X that his home in Jefferson City, Missouri had been swatted.

My home was just swatted. My family and I are safe. I am grateful to Jefferson City law enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation. — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) January 8, 2024

We reached out to Jay Ashcroft for comment and will update this post when/if we hear something.