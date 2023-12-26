GOP Rep. Brandon Williams Also Swatted Christmas Day, in Addition to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jack Posobiec

Conservatives and Republican members of Congress were swatted over the long Christmas weekend, with police responding to bogus calls intended to provoke a police killing of the targets.

In addition to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who was swatted Christmas morning and Jack Posobiec whose parents were swatted again on Monday during a family gathering, Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) was swatted early in the afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured and police went away with Christmas cookies

Williams posted, “Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!”

Williams posted an update later on Monday, “UPDATE: Capitol Police & local police are investigating the Swatting incident at our home on this Christmas Day. Thankful for law enforcement working today (& every day). 5 cars responded to our home. The deputies & troopers were polite, professional, & prompt. God bless them.”

Greene posted about being swatted, “I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

Jack Posobiec’s parents were swatted again on Christmas Day during a family gathering after being swatted on Saturday, “Parents just got swatted again. Christmas night….They told the officers that I had shot my wife and sons in the kitchen”

Conservative meme artist Catturd was swatted on Friday, “I was just swatted again … the local cops are great and know what’s going on now. All is well at the Catturd ranch. Still not going to shut up.”

Conservative activist Tammie McDonald was swatted Saturday evening, “I just got swatted while hanging out canes at my home!! I’m shaking to my bones!! They said I caught my husband in bed with another woman and shot them both in the head and I was locked in the bathroom going to kill myself.”

