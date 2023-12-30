Swatted: John Paul Mac Isaac, Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones And Law Professor Jonathan Turley Are the Latest Targets of Bogus Police Calls

The holiday season swattings continued this week with George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones (R) and Hunter Bide laptop figure John Paul Mac Isaac all reporting being swatted by bogus police calls. Jones also reported his office received a bomb threat.



File screen image.

These swattings followed those in the past week against conservative activists, elected Republican officials in the House, Senate, Georgia and Ohio. The Democrat mayor of Boston and a former Democrat state senator in Nebraska also reported being swatted over Christmas.

Turley, who lives in the D.C. suburb of Fairfax County, Virginia, issued a statement Friday night, reported the New York Post (excerpt):

“Yes, I was swatted this evening. It is regrettably a manifestation of our age of rage,” the George Washington University law professor said in a statement on Friday. “However, we are grateful to the Fairfax police officers who were highly professional and supportive in responding to this harassment,” said Turley, who regularly writes op-eds for The Post. Law enforcement responded to Turley’s Fairfax County home after an individual placed the bogus emergency call. The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed that the caller falsely said somebody was shot at Turley’s address.

The swatting of Turley was first reported on X Twitter by citizen reporters Henry Bright and Alan Henney: “High-Profile Swatting in Fairfax Co. ~1800: A caller reported a serious incident at a residence owned by @JonathanTurley. FCPD officers responded and determined the incident was unfounded. h/t @alanhenney”

High-Profile Swatting in Fairfax Co. ~1800: A caller reported a serious incident at a residence owned by @JonathanTurley. FCPD officers responded and determined the incident was unfounded. h/t @alanhenney — Henry Bright (@HCBright10) December 29, 2023

John Paul Mac Isaac, the former Delaware computer repair shop owner who came to prominence after reporting Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer to the FBI several years ago, reported he was swatted Friday night, “My home was swatted tonight, I was not home but the outstanding men and women of the Wilmington PD responded quickly and professionally. All that was achieved was the wasted time of the Wilmington PD. NOTHING, let me repeat that, NOTHING will take me out of this fight! Cheers!”

My home was swatted tonight, I was not home but the outstanding men and women of the Wilmington PD responded quickly and professionally. All that was achieved was the wasted time of the Wilmington PD.

NOTHING, let me repeat that, NOTHING will take me out of this fight! Cheers! — John Paul Mac Isaac (@JPMacIsaac) December 30, 2023

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones posted Thursday, “Last night, my home was “swatted”. This morning, a bomb threat was called to my office. Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism. Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will put an end to this madness. We are in full compliance with law enforcement, and I am confident that those responsible will be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Last night, my home was “swatted”. This morning, a bomb threat was called to my office. Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism. Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will… — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) December 28, 2023

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein posted several more Georgia elected officials were swatted, ” half-dozen or so Georgia lawmakers have confirmed they have been “swatted” in recent days, and I’ve heard privately from others. Don’t be surprised to see legislation in January aimed at increasing penalties on the perpetrators and other steps to deter this crime. #gapol”

A half-dozen or so Georgia lawmakers have confirmed they have been “swatted” in recent days, and I’ve heard privately from others. Don’t be surprised to see legislation in January aimed at increasing penalties on the perpetrators and other steps to deter this crime. #gapol https://t.co/hKv08pnXWe — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 28, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was swatted twice in the past week along with two of her daughters, as was Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) and Boston Mayor Michell Wu. Conservative activist Jack Posobiec was swatted twice at his parents’ house Christmas week while at a family gathering. Meme artist Catturd was swatted as was conservative activist Tammie McDonald.

Turley had spoken to Fox News Digital for an article about swatting posted Friday before he himself was targeted (excerpt):

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told Fox News Digital that swatting is a crime that could be “charged as a form of criminal threats.” “Swatting constitutes a false police report that can be criminally charged,” Turley said. “Virginia recently passed a new law making swatting specifically a criminal misdemeanor. It can also be charged as a form of criminal threats.” “This is a crime that flourishes because there is insufficient deterrent,” Turley continued. “The anonymity and rare prosecutions combine to fuel this form of criminal harassment.” “There is no mystery to how to address these crimes. There must be greater detection and penalties to achieve deterrence,” he added.

Rep. Greene has said she intends to introduce legislation in Congress to address swatting.