Senator Rick Scott Promises to Push Legislation to Make Sure the ‘Cowards” behind Swatting Calls Face Real Consequences

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) joined the ranks of elected officials who have been swatted over the Christmas-New Year’s holiday with his Naples, Florida home being swatted Wednesday night. Most of those swatted over the past week have been Republican officials or conservative activists.


As Kristinn Taylor reported earlier, Scott posted a statement on Thursday on Twitter-X about the incident:

“Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe.”

Attorney Jonathan Turley, who was also “swatted” this week, defines “swatting” as a crime. According to FOX News, the crime targets an individual by calling in a false police report for a violent crime — such as a murder, a hostage situation or other crimes that would require a greater law enforcement response — to the home of the target. The goal of the false police report is to elicit a SWAT team response by the police to the target’s home.

Of course, this puts the target in danger of being shot or killed by police over a false accusation by the unhinged caller.

On Friday afternoon Senator Scott promised to push legislation to make sure there are real consequences for the criminals behind the dangerous swatting calls.

