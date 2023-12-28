GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Both of Her Daughter’s Houses Got Swatted

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday revealed both of her daughter’s houses got swatted.

“Both my daughter’s houses just got swatted today,” Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Big thanks to the police who responded! We appreciate you and support you!”

“Whoever is doing this, you are going to get caught and it won’t be funny to you anymore,” MTG said.

In a follow-up post on X, Marjorie Taylor Greene asked if our government was under attack because of the numerous swatting calls on public officials.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was the target of yet another “swatting” event on Christmas Day.

This is the eighth time MTG’s home has been swatted.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

After being swatted on Christmas Day, MTG revealed she was recently the target of death threats.

The first swatting incident against Greene occurred in August 2022, when a false report of a shooting at her home led to a heavy police presence. Since then, she has been targeted seven more times, with the most recent incident occurring on Christmas day.