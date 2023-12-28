Florida Home of Sen. Rick Scott Swatted: Murder, Kidnapping Claims and Threat to Blow Up House Made in Bogus Call

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) joined the ranks of elected officials who have been swatted over the Christmas-New Year’s holiday with his Naples, Florida home being swatted Wednesday night. Most of those swatted over the past week have been Republican officials or conservative activists.



File screen image.

Scott posted a statement on Thursday about the incident:

“Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe.”

Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 28, 2023

WINK-TV posted details about the swatting call (excerpt):

According to the Naples Police Department, just after 9 p.m., authorities were headed to the scene after a call came in saying a man shot his wife while sleeping three times with an AR-15. …According to records of the 911 call, just before 9 p.m., a caller identifying himself as “Jamal” said he shot his wife with an AR-15. Jamal claimed he shot his wife because she was sleeping with another man. Jamal then told authorities he was holding Michael, his wife’s boyfriend, hostage and demanding $10,000. Jamal then told authorities he had a pipe bomb. If he was not given the $10,000 he was demanding, Jamal was going to blow up the house. The person identified as Jamal did not provide any details about his wife or Michael. Authorities are now saying Jamal’s voice sounded like it was computer-generated and artificial.

Naples police posted a statement Thursday to social media: