Boston Mayor, Ohio Attorney General, Several Ohio and Georgia Elected Officials Swatted Over Christmas

Boston’s Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu was swatted on Christmas Day in what turned out to be a nationwide swatting epidemic over the holiday weekend that largely targeted Republicans and conservative activists, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), Jack Posobiec and “Catturd”. A Democrat former state senator in Nebraska was also swatted.

Three Ohio Republican elected officials were swatted on Tuesday: Attorney General Dave Yost, state Rep. Kevin Miller, and state Senator Andrew Brenner.

In Georgia, in addition to Greene, three Republican state senators, John Albers, Clint Dixon, and Kay Kirkpatrick, were swatted over on Monday and Tuesday. No one was reported injured in any of the incidents, which seek to provoke a deadly police response with hoax phone calls falsely claiming heinous crimes are taking place, usually at the target’s residence.

Mayor Wu told WBUR-FM this was not the first time she had been swatted (excerpt):

When police officers and EMS arrived at the address they quickly realized it was the mayor’s house. Wu says it was a shock to open the door and see so many flashing lights, but overall the incident wasn’t very disruptive to her family. “For better or worse, my family are a bit used to it by now, and we have a good system with the department,” Wu told WBUR. Wu says her home has been the subject a handful of swatting calls since she was sworn in as mayor in November 2021. She considers the incidents a misuse of public resources.

The Columbus Dispatch reported on the swatting of Ohio Attorney General Yost (R) (excerpt):

Columbus police responded to Yost’s home at about 3:30 p.m. and cleared the scene. The attorney general was not home at the time of the incident. “Police responded appropriately,” Yost’s spokesman Steve Irwin said in a statement Wednesday confirming the prank.

Ohio state Representative Kevin Miller (R) posted to Facebook about being swatted on Tuesday, “Shortly after 3 pm today numerous Sheriff’s Deputies responded to my residence on a false report of a shooting. This “swatting incident” put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources. Special thanks to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and his team for their expeditious and professional response.”

WSYX-TV reporter Tom Bosco posted Wednesday on the swatting of Ohio state Senator Andrew Brenner (R), “NEW: more swatting! Yesterday law enforcement responded to homes owned by GOP lawmaker Andrew Brenner in Delaware city and county. Also Genoa Twp. police investigating a swatting call from yesterday.”

Excerpt from WSB-TV report on the Georgia swattings:

Several Republican lawmakers had police at their front doors because of fake 911 calls on Christmas Day and the day after. Channel 2 Action News has learned that four Georgia Republicans, including a U.S. Representative, received "swatting" calls earlier this week. "Swatting" occurs when someone calls authorities to someone else's house based on a fake emergency. On Monday and Tuesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and state Senators John Albers, Clint Dixon and Kay Kirkpatrick became familiar with the practice when the illegal calls were made against their homes. Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with state Senator John Albers' son, Will Albers, who was at his family's home Tuesday afternoon when he heard banging on the front door. "When I went to the door and unlocked it. I was greeted by quite a few police officers who entered my home with weapons," Will Albers said. "They weren't asking, they were telling." Will Albers used to work for the GBI and cooperated with police, guessing why they were there.

Former Nebraska stare Senator Adam Morfeld (D), who was out of town at the time, posted about being swatted Christmas Day, “Merry Christmas to all, except for the jerk who called 911 pretending to be me claiming I was going to kill myself. I appreciated Lincoln Police’s professionalism and response along with my neighbors calling to let me know what was going on.”

KOLN-TV reported that was one of four swatting calls responded to over Christmas by Lincoln, Nebraska police.