“I Plead With You for Mercy” – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is The Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration Democrat to Beg Greg Abbott to stop Sending Illegals – Pritzker Previously Diverted Housing Dollars From Citizens to House Illegals

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently begged Governor Greg Abbott of Texas for “mercy” amidst the surge of illegal immigrants being transported to the sanctuary state of Illinois.

But he wasn’t begging for mercy for his citizens. He was pleading on behalf of the illegal immigrants, who he feared would be too cold.

Pritzker would likely prefer that Abbott send the illegals to a tropical destination with warm weather and a beach. Perhaps he wants them sent to Key West, Florida, a premier vacation destination, forecasted to have highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s next week.

But unlike Illinois, Florida is not a sanctuary state that welcomes illegal immigrants with open arms, nor is Texas.

Remember that Pritzker, last October, diverted rental assistance funds meant for American citizens to house illegal border crossers. He cares more about the so-called refugees invading our country than his own citizens!

His next step is seemingly to ask residents to open their homes to these potentially dangerous illegal immigrants, who are mostly military-aged, single males, not children and families, as Pritzker claims in a letter to Abbott. The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency and asked their citizens to loan extra room in their homes to dangerous illegal immigrants.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports,

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday sent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a sweeping letter about the ongoing migrant crisis, urging him to halt drop-offs during a dangerous winter storm. “While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves,” Pritzker said in the letter. “Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state.” Pritzker wrote that sending migrants to Chicago this weekend — when temperatures are expected to reach dangerously low temperatures after several inches of snowfall — will potentially cost lives. Wind chill values are expected to dip to minus 17 degrees Saturday night. “Your callousness, sending buses and planes full of migrants in this weather, is now life-threatening to every one of the arrivals,” Pritzker wrote. “Hundreds of children’s and families’ health and survival are at risk due to your actions.”

But it’s not just Illinois and Massachusets seeing the effects of Democrats’ open borders. As The Gateway Pundit reported, tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City, a proud sanctuary city, and they were recently filmed lining up for blocks to receive free (taxpayer-funded) housing in New York City.

After recently introducing new restrictions on buses carrying illegals into NYC to better handle the flood of migrants invited by Joe Biden, Mayor Eric Adams is now suing the bus companies for transporting them there.

The Democrat mayor of Edison, New Jersey, Sam Joshi, recently aired his complaints, citing security and health risks and adding, “We don’t want them in Edison, period. That’s the bottom line.”

And it’s not Greg Abbott’s fault that these illegals are being allowed into our country and transported to east coast cities. The Biden Regime is already doing this with millions of illegals encountered at the border. The Biden Regime is even suing Texas to prevent the state from securing its southern border with razor wire and from deporting illegal aliens.

Abbott is doing all he can to protect his own state, and Democrats in sanctuary states and cities have always boasted that they will accept illegals. In fact, Pritzker has signed legislation “expanding protections for immigrant and refugee communities and further establishing Illinois as the most welcoming state in the nation,” thus making the state a magnet for illegal immigration.

Video footage from Chicago O’Hare Airport, which “has practically become a migrant camp,” according to some reports, shows the devastating consequences that Joe Biden’s open border policies have on sanctuary cities.

Via Collin Rugg on X:

JUST IN: Democrat Governor JB Pritzker is literally now begging “for mercy” to Texas Governor Greg Abbott to stop bussing migrants to his state. Remarkable. Abbott is simply giving Pritzker what he asked for considering in 2021, Pritzker signed a bill making Illinois the “most welcoming state in the nation” for illegals. “While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves.” “Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state,” he begged. The begging from Pritzker comes as the O’Hare Airport in Chicago has practically become a migrant camp. (Video below) They never learn. Video: @libsoftiktok