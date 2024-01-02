Democrat Edison, New Jersey Mayor Vows to Return Illegal Aliens Bused From Texas Back to the Border; Says Migrants Could Be Armed, Are a “Major Security Risk, It’s a Health Risk”

The Democrat mayor of Edison, New Jersey Sam Joshi sounded like a MAGA Republican in an interview with WABC-TV posted Tuesday in which he vowed to return illegal aliens bused from Texas back to the border because he says they could be armed and their identities can’t be confirmed, making them a security and health risk:

“Edison Township police officers did not know if any of those forty individuals were carrying weapons, they couldn’t be identified, and that is a major problem. That’s a major security risk, it’s a health risk and we’re just not going to tolerate that.”

Joshi was responding after over a dozen busloads of migrants arrived from Texas over the weekend to drop the migrants off at train stations in northern New Jersey in an effort to skirt an edict by New York City Mayor Eric Adams targeting migrant buses from Texas dropping the migrants off in the city.

Joshi posted to Facebook on Sunday:

I have become aware that Governor Abbott of Texas is once again transporting illegal migrants to cities all across the US. I want to be very clear- if any bus, train or plane of illegal migrants come to Edison, I have instructed our law enforcement and emergency management departments to charter a bus to transport the illegal migrants right back to the southern Texas/Mexican border. Over the years I have expressed my disagreement with the concept of “sanctuary” cities and states and I won’t allow Edison to be subjected to its consequences. Our border policies need to be strengthened to stop illegal migrants from entering our country. Edison is a municipality with a significant immigrant population and I will continue to support only legal immigration.

Joshi told News12 New Jersey (excerpt):

“Our position in Edison Township is that they’re not welcomed here. They’re not. They’re illegal and they belong on the other side of the border,” Joshi said. “We don’t want them in Edison, period. That’s the bottom line.”

Fellow Democrat Mayor Steve Fulop of Jersey City criticized Joshi’s anti-illegal alien stance in a post online Tuesday, “My family came to the United States for safety after the Holocaust when nearly every person in my family was murdered. Importantly, most of these people are coming here because they are also desperate for safety, food, and life. We must be smart in how we approach this and have a statewide solution but also we MUST be compassionate first here and help where we can. Our values in Jersey City and New Jersey have never been about turning our back to people in need + we shouldn’t start now because a political sound bite is easy.”