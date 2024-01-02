Illegal Aliens Line Up For Blocks to Receive Free (Taxpayer-Funded) Housing in New York City (VIDEO)

by

Illegal aliens were lined up for blocks to receive free (taxpayer-funded) housing in New York City.

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City, a proud sanctuary city.

The illegals are taking over hotels, schools and homeless shelters.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently complained that 50% of the city’s hotel rooms are now occupied by illegal migrants.

Last week, Adams introduced new restrictions on buses carrying illegals into NYC in an effort to better handle the flood of migrants thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Illegals bundled up in heavy jackets lined up for blocks to receive taxpayer-funded housing.

“Because this is a sanctuary city, housing is guaranteed — so if they wait in line, they can re-apply and be re-housed.” – Fox Business reported.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.