Massachusetts Governor and Lt. Governor Declare Emergency Over Migrant Crisis, Ask Residents to House Illegal Immigrants in Their Homes

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll have declared a state of emergency and asked their citizens to loan extra room in their homes to dangerous illegal immigrants.

Migrants from around the world are being smuggled into states like Massachusetts every day by the Biden Regime.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City, a proud sanctuary city, and they were recently filmed lining up for blocks to receive free (taxpayer-funded) housing in New York City.

After recently introducing new restrictions on buses carrying illegals into NYC to better handle the flood of migrants invited by Joe Biden, Mayor Eric Adams is now suing the bus companies for transporting them there. Even the Democrats leading sanctuary cities are desperate to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, and some are calling out the Biden Regime’s failed leadership.

The Democrat mayor of Edison, New Jersey, Sam Joshi, recently aired his complaints, citing security and health risks and adding, “We don’t want them in Edison, period. That’s the bottom line.”

And now, the Massachusetts Governor and Lt. Governor want their residents to house these people!

Via Libs of TikTok:

Elon Musk responded to the post:

Musk: They’ve run out of hotel rooms, are kicking kids out of school for illegal housing and now they want your homes too

Boston 25 News reports,

The state’s shelters are reaching capacity and now the governor is asking residents to help by opening their doors. That was part of Governor Maura Healey’s announcement–as she also is looking for help from the federal government. The governor said anywhere between 10 to 30 migrant families a day are coming into Massachusetts. There are 40 hotels across the state helping to house them, but the governor is now pleading for help from the federal government—as well as you. Governor Healey says close to 5,600 families are currently housed in the state’s emergency shelter system. That number is 80% higher than one year ago. Massachusetts is the only state in the country with a right-to-shelter law that guarantees homeless families access to emergency shelters. She says Massachusetts has been spending around $45 million a month to help assist these families. The situation is so bad, the Healey administration is now asking people to open their homes and businesses to help people in need. “Most importantly, if you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family. Housing and shelter is our most pressing need and become a sponsor family,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

