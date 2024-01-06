New York Mayor Eric Adams Now Suing Bus Companies for Bringing Illegal Immigrants to the City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is so desperate to stop the flow of illegal border crossers into the city that he is now suing the bus companies for transporting them there. So much for being a sanctuary city.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is doing the same thing.

Bus companies are not the problem here. Joe Biden is the source of the problem, but these cowards can’t go after him because Biden is the default leader of their party.

Hot Air reports:

NYC Mayor Adams Sues Bus Companies Transporting Illegal Aliens from Texas New York City Major Eric Adams announced on Thursday that he is filing a lawsuit against more than a dozen bus and transportation companies that are involved in busing illegal immigrants to his city. He seeks hundreds of millions of dollars as reimbursement for caring for the illegals in his sanctuary city. This move is the latest in his battle with Texas Governor Greg Abbott who promises to keep sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities until Joe Biden secures the southern border. Adams asked for the illegals. He campaigned on running a sanctuary city. His voters voted for it. He is unwilling to change, why should Governor Abbott?… Adams was eager to show how down he is with being a sanctuary city mayor until he actually was the mayor of a sanctuary city. Adams, to make things even worse, is a former cop. What in the world is he thinking? Illegal immigration is not law and order. It destroys communities. He bragged that NYC was ready and able to support illegals.

This is big change from what Eric Adams said back in 2021.

"We should protect our immigrants." Period. Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

Quite the transformation for the sanctuary mayor over the last couple years! https://t.co/XHLIRRiMlg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 4, 2024

Democrats were fine with the border crisis until it was brought to their doorstep. It’s easy to virtue signal about sanctuary when the problem is thousands of miles away in a red state.