WAR: Biden Regime Files Emergency Application Demanding Supreme Court Allow Border Agents to Chop Down Razor Border Barriers Installed By Texas – Governor Greg Abbott Issues Defiant Response

The Biden regime’s determination to betray the American people and remake America has reached a new level. They now want the U.S. Supreme Court to remove a critical obstacle installed by Texas to stop illegal border crossings, leaving the state defenseless against the illegal alien invasion.

As CNN reported, the Biden regime wants border agents to have the authority to cut razor wire that Texas has installed on the banks of the Rio Grande to deter border crossers. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s administration installed the razor wire near the Rio Grande River at Eagle Pass, Texas, to slow the illegal alien invasion that has overrun the state. Crime has skyrocketed, property has been destroyed, and precious state resources are being drained, all thanks to the Regime’s open borders policy.

When Border Patrol agents caved to the Regime’s dictates and cut through some of the razor wire last October, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton sued. He correctly argued this action destroys state property and undermines security to assist illegal aliens in crossing the border.

A federal judge declined to impose an injunction against the federal government. The conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, however, stepped in and granted Texas a temporary victory last month, ordering Border Patrol agents to stop the practice while legal proceedings unfold.

Biden’s Department of Injustice struck back on Tuesday, filing an emergency application that demanded the Supreme Court reverse the ruling. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in the court filing that Border Patrol agents have authority under federal law to access private land at the border and that Texas has no right to stop them from carrying out their “duties.”

Like other law-enforcement officers, Border Patrol agents operating under difficult circumstances at the border must make context-dependent, sometimes split-second decisions about how to enforce federal immigration laws while maintaining public safety.

But the injunction prohibits agents from passing through or moving physical obstacles erected by the state that prevent access to the very border they are charged with patrolling and the individuals they are charged with apprehending and inspecting.

Abbott responded to the Regime’s action with pure defiance and said Texas would continue safeguarding the porous border.

Biden begs SCOTUS to let him cut razor wire TX installed on border. See you in court. Americans & courts will reject Biden's hostility to immigration laws. TX will continue to deploy National Guard to build border barriers & repel illegal immigrants.

As NBC notes, razor wires are part of Abbott’s immigration enforcement plan, called Operation Lone Star. This plan also entails busing thousands of illegal migrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities and arresting illegal migrants on trespassing charges.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the latter part of the plan has proved remarkably effective. Many of these sanctuary city mayors are now begging the Regime for help as illegals overwhelm homeless shelters and gobble up services.

Texas previously placed buoys in the Rio Grande to stop crossings, which prompted the Biden regime to sue. Democrat-led Lower courts ordered that the buoys be removed.