Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Diverts Rental Assistance Funds Meant for Citizens to House Illegal Immigrants

Illinois Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker is using rental assistance funds meant for American citizens to house illegal border crossers.

Much like New York, Illinois is struggling to house illegal immigrants flooding into the state. Chicago’s O’Hare airport has been used to house some of them, but it’s not enough.

How do you suppose the people of Illinois feel about these funds being used in this way?

Breitbart News reports:

Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Diverts Citizens’ Rental Assistance Funding to House Illegal Aliens Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has diverted rental assistance funding for struggling citizens and is using it to house illegal aliens. The Illinois Rental Payment Program was set up to allocate up to $25,000 a year to individuals struggling to pay for their housing. In 2022, the Pritzker administration proudly noted that one billion dollars in state taxes had been pumped into the program to help people still struggling after the coronavirus pandemic. When asked this month about his plans to pay for the increasing costs of housing caused by the illegal aliens pouring into the state thanks to President Joe Biden’s mounting border crisis, Pritzker said that he had been raiding the funds already allocated for other state programs meant to benefit citizens, programs including the rental assistance fund. “We have taken some of the programs that have pre-existed the crisis and adjusted them to help with the migrant crisis,” Pritzker said, according to the Center Square. “Let me give you one example, our rental assistance program. We have provided some of that rental assistance money, which wasn’t originally intended to be about asylum seekers, for this challenge.”

The city of Chicago is supposedly at a breaking point.

Officials warn that Chicago is at its breaking point as a total of 17,000 migrants have arrived since last August and authorities expect 1,200 per day to keep coming. Illinois’ governor is slamming President Biden for not doing enough.@juliaeainsley reports. pic.twitter.com/NkjatBEQlc — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) October 5, 2023

This is all on Biden. If the people of Chicago are upset, they should complain to him.