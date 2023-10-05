JUST IN: Arizona Court of Appeals Ignores Urgency of Abe Hamadeh’s Election Lawsuit, Rejects Request to Expedite Appeal – Election Called by 280 Votes!

The Arizona Court of Appeals has denied requests for an expedited briefing schedule in Abe Hamadeh’s lawsuit to overturn the stolen 2022 election.

Hamadeh’s race was decided by 280 votes after a “significant miscount” of hundreds of votes was discovered in rural Pinal County’s recount results. It is the closest race in Arizona, with over 2.5 million votes cast.

The newly discovered evidence of uncounted ballots and voter disenfranchisement across the state was intentionally withheld by Katie Hobbs at Abe’s first trial. Additionally, “Maricopa did not provide provisional ballot information until after trial, information that had it been timely provided, we would have been able to address those problems we found at trial,” said Hamadeh attorney Jen Wright.

Nearly 10,000 ballots were not counted due to provisional ballot and voter registration fraud.

Additionally, voting machine failures at 60% of polling locations disenfranchised thousands of Republican election-day voters in a race called by less than 300 votes! How do you call this a fair election?

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Hamadeh filed an appeal against the junk ruling after numerous legal hurdles, withholding of evidence, and a possibly corrupt or just wildly incompetent Judge.

Now, despite the urgency of the case, ten months into the illegitimate Attorney General’s term, the Court of Appeals has denied an expedited appeal. Hamadeh questioned this decision on X, reminding everybody that this is the closest race in Arizona’s history and evidence was hidden in the first trial.

Kari Lake was granted an expedited briefing schedule when she filed her appeal, yet we’re not. The closest race in Arizona history with the biggest recount discrepancy in history is getting delayed and the evidence buried.

The Court gave Kari Lake an expedited appeal in her election lawsuit earlier this year, which they later denied before their decision was reversed by the Arizona Supreme Court. It is unclear why Hamadeh will not be afforded the same privileges in his extremely tight race. Perhaps the far-left courts do not want the Attorney General’s office investigating election fraud under AG Hamadeh.

We are unsure why the same court that gave Kari Lake an expedited briefing schedule on her election appeal just 9 months ago is not also giving @abrahamhamadeh the same expedited briefing schedule on his election appeal. You can decide. — Abe Hamadeh Grassroots War Room (@AbeWarRoom) October 5, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Abe Hamadeh’s fight to take his rightful seat as Arizona Attorney General.