EXCLUSIVE: “At Every Turn, The Legal System Seems to Thwart Our Good Faith Efforts” – Superior Court Judge’s “Mistakes” Lead Arizona Appeals Court to REJECT Abe Hamadeh’s Stolen Election Lawsuit

The incompetent Mohave County Superior Court Judge presiding over Abe Hamadeh’s stolen election lawsuit, Lee F. Jantzen, continues to stall Hamadeh’s fight for justice with his clumsy failures.

Thousands of provisional ballots remain uncounted in the Arizona Attorney General race, a race called by just 280 votes — the closest election in Arizona’s history.

“We have irrefutable proof that we have more votes than Kris Mayes, and at every turn, the legal system seems to thwart our good faith efforts to present the evidence in a court of law,” said Abe.

Hamadeh’s race was decided by 280 votes after a “significant miscount” of hundreds of votes was discovered in rural Pinal County’s recount results. Additionally, voting machine failures at 60% of polling locations disenfranchised thousands of Republican election-day voters.

The newly discovered evidence of uncounted ballots was intentionally withheld by Katie Hobbs in Hamadeh’s first trial. This calls for a new trial and a full ballot examination!

However, The Gateway Pundit reported in July that the Judge in Hamadeh’s case issued a long-delayed ruling, denying Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial, which was filed in January.

This news came after an Oral Argument hearing nearly 60 days prior on May 16 in Hamadeh’s case, where Judge Lee Jantzen told the parties he would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling “hopefully within the next couple of weeks.” His extremely delayed ruling against Hamadeh was released in July, six months after the Motion was filed.

Hamadeh said, ” Kari Lake is on her third trial, yet we are still back where we were in December. Our election is the closest race in Arizona history with the biggest recount discrepancy in history, and we seemingly can’t get our day in court.”

“The amount of stalling these people are doing to prevent us from getting a day in court is amazing,” Abe also told The Gateway Pundit.

Jantzen already has a history of malfeasance and public reprimand by the Commission on Judicial Conduct after failing to issue timely rulings in cases and collecting salary after declaring that he had no pending matters.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Jantzen referred to Kris Mayes, the fraudulently elected Attorney General, as the “current Secretary of State” and failed to sign off on his order as required by Arizona Supreme Court rules. This judge is either incompetent or intentionally sabotaging Hamadeh’s case.

Because of Jantzen’s judicial failure, the Arizona Court of Appeals rejected Hamadeh’s appeal, pending the signed order.

Arizona Daily Independent reported,

As previously reported by the Arizona Daily Independent, last week the Arizona Supreme Court issued an order to Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen demanding he sign his order “forthwith” on the two overdue judgments in the case, one of which dates back to Dec. 23, 2022. That order signed by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel involves a petition for special action Hamadeh filed last month in an effort to move forward with his challenge against Kris Mayes without continuing to wait for Jantzen, who has a history of admonishments by the Supreme Court for delaying judgments. If Jantzen ever gets around to doing his job and signing the judgments from the first trial and his denial of a new trial, then Hamadeh can move forward with filing an opening brief to the Court of Appeals. This can be done in an expedited manner, Brutinel noted.

When Jantzen finally released an order, he reportedly screwed it up again, leaving matters pending and “resulting in an ‘unfinal’ final order.”

Arizona Daily Independent reported on Friday,

Attorneys on both sides of Abe Hamadeh’s election contest discovered on Friday that a Mohave County Superior Court judge has failed again. Judge Lee Jantzen signed what should have been a final order, but left matters pending, resulting in an “unfinal” final order. “Another unfortunate error has delayed final judgment,” Jen Wright, attorney for Hamadeh told the Arizona Daily Independent. “Although the order that was filed today states that ‘nothing else [is] pending’, it specifically left open the rate of pay for ballot inspectors in Mohave and Navajo counties. This prevents the order from being a legally compliant final judgment. Unfortunately, that means an appeal is still premature and, if filed, could once again be dismissed by the Court of Appeals.” Wright added that Hamadeh’s legal team is working with opposing counsel to ask the Mohave court to issue a partial judgment so that Hamadeh can file an appeal on the denial of the motion for a new trial while the motions regarding the ballot inspector fees proceed in the Mohave court. Mohave County residents have reached out to Arizona Daily Independent embarrassed and frustrated by the continued missteps by Judge Jantzen, who was re-elected to the bench in November of 2022 for another four-year term. Residents are concerned about Judge Jantzen’s history of malfeasance and how his conduct in this case could indicate issues with other more routine cases that he presides over.

Hamadeh told The Gateway Pundit: