BREAKING: Arizona Grand Jury Indicts Cochise County Supervisors With Bogus FELONY CHARGES for Alleged Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) announced on Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd on felony charges of Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy.

Judd and Crosby are accused of a conspiracy to “delay the canvass of votes cast in Cochise County in the November 2022 General Election” by “preventing the canvass of votes from Cochise County from occurring during the time period required by Arizona law.” In a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s office, Kris Mayes accuses the Supervisors of “attempt[ing] to undermine our democracy.”

This is because they attempted to conduct a hand count audit of the ballots in the rigged 2022 election — after receiving advice from former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich that “The board is permitted to perform an expanded hand count audit of 100% of early ballots cast in Cochise County.” Supervisor Peggy Judd told The Gateway Pundit, “If we still had our old Attorney General, this never would have happened.

This is what you get for attempting to secure elections in Arizona…

The Gateway Pundit reported that Supervisor Crosby was the subject of an October 16 grand jury subpoena over his opposition to stolen elections.

Previously, Governor Katie Hobbs sued Cochise County for not certifying her stolen election – where 60% of machines failed Republican Voters on election day in Maricopa County. Republican Cochise County Chairwoman Peggy Judd later voted to certify the election in Cochise under duress with Democrat Ann English. However, Tom Crosby, the third vote, refused to attend the coerced and corrupt certification meeting. Crosby is also the only County Supervisor in Arizona who courageously did not vote to certify the rigged 2020 election.

Hobbs also threatened to jail Mohave County Supervisors if they did not vote to certify the stolen election.

Kris Mayes, who also stole her election by just 280 votes, is now weaponizing her legal authority to “quash any and all opposition,” said attorney Bryan Blehm, who is still fighting to overturn the rigged 2022 election on behalf of Kari Lake. The message is clear: “If you don’t agree with Kris Mayes’ interpretation of the law, then we will send you to jail,” Blehm continued with sarcasm. “She wants to do for Arizona, I think, what Joseph Stalin did for the Soviet Union.”

Via the Arizona Attorney General’s office:

PHOENIX – Attorney General Kris Mayes today announced that the State Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Peggy Suzanne Judd, age 61, of Willcox, and Terry Thomas “Tom” Crosby, age 64, of Sierra Vista with the felony offenses of Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy. “The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable,” said Attorney General Mayes. “I took an oath to uphold the rule of law, and my office will continue to enforce Arizona’s elections laws and support our election officials as they carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices.” The indictment filed November 27, 2023, in Maricopa County Superior Court alleges that on or between October 11, 2022, and December 1, 2022, Judd and Crosby conspired to delay the canvass of votes cast in Cochise County in the November 2022 General Election. The Indictment further alleges that Judd and Crosby knowingly interfered with the Arizona Secretary of State’s ability to complete the statewide canvass for the 2022 General Election, by preventing the canvass of votes from Cochise County from occurring during the time period required by Arizona law. Defendants Judd and Crosby are currently serving as Cochise County Supervisors. This Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the case. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Read the full indictment here.

Arizona State Representative Rachel Jones shared this news on X, denouncing the “fake AG” who stole her election by 280 votes.

This is a travesty! The fake AG is now weaponizing her stolen office against AZ citizens who had good reason and the right to question the results of a very sketchy election. God help us!

This is a travesty! The fake AG is now weaponizing her stolen office against AZ citizens who had good reason and the right to question the results of a very sketchy election. God help us! pic.twitter.com/oMIKUoxb5c — AZ Representative Rachel Jones (@RJ4arizona) November 29, 2023

