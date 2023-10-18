“Washington DC is Broken” – Arizona GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Announces Plans to Retire Amid Speaker Vote

GOP Rep. Lesko (R-AZ) announced plans to retire on Tuesday afternoon amid the vote for a new House Speaker.

Lesko, a third-term Representative and strong Trump supporter, said Washington DC is “broken” as part of her reason for retiring.

“I have decided not to run for reelection in 2024. I want to spend more time with my husband, my 94-year-old mother, my three children, and my five grandchildren,” she said in a statement.

“Spending, on average, three weeks out of every month away from my family, and traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C almost every weekend is difficult. Right now, Washington, D.C. is broken; it is hard to get anything done,” Lesko said.

“I want to thank all of the people who have supported me throughout the years. Please know that my office and I will continue to passionately serve our constituents and our nation until the end of my term in January 2025,” she said.

Earlier this month McCarthy was ousted as Speaker after Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair.

The House has been without a Speaker for two weeks. Patrick McHenry is currently the Acting Speaker.

Jim Jordan failed to secure the Speakership on the first vote on Tuesday after 20 GOP Reps voted for other candidates.

Round two of the floor vote for House Speaker will take place Wednesday morning at 11 am ET after Chairman Jordan fell short of the 217 votes to win the gavel.