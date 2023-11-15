Secret Service’s FOIA Documents Reveal DNA was Found and Preserved in White House Cocaine Probe, Contrary to Prior Claims — Secret Service May End Up Destroying Evidence (VIDEO)

During his show on Fox News, Jesse Watters revealed that the Secret Service has been misleading the public about a cocaine investigation at the White House.

According to over 100 pages of documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the narrative surrounding the discovery and handling of cocaine at the White House appears fraught with inconsistencies and cover-ups.

The Gateway Pundit reported in July that Hazmat crews were dispatched inside the entrance gate near the West Wing of the White House to investigate a suspicious white substance that tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the library, which is located on the ground floor of the White House.

Authorities changed the location of the cocaine found in the Biden White House. The cocaine was allegedly stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing and NOT the library.

We are being told we may never know who actually brought the cocaine to the White House because the area “wasn’t necessarily covered by cameras all that well.”

On Monday, the Biden regime released the first photos of the 2 grams of cocaine found at the Biden White House over the summer were released in response to a FOIA request filed by The Daily Mail.

According to Watters, this shifting narrative raises questions about the accuracy and transparency of the Secret Service’s statements.

Further complicating matters, Watters highlighted discrepancies in the substance’s testing, with initial results indicating opioids and amphetamines, before being identified as cocaine. This raises doubts about the testing process and the subsequent handling of the evidence.

Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

No suspect was identified, and allegedly no fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads were found!

According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi, the agency didn’t interview the 500 potential culprits because it would be a strain on resources.

Watters reported that the original narrative stated that no DNA was recovered from a bag of cocaine found at the White House, leading to the destruction of the bag.

However, the FOIA documents suggest the presence of three tubes of DNA, conflicting with the Secret Service’s initial reports. It appears the DNA samples were not only found but also preserved in an evidence vault.

“There’s more evidence that they didn’t destroy: an envelope with three tubes of DNA,” said Watters.

“Where did they get the DNA from? They got the DNA off the baggie. So the Secret Service lied, and so did the White House. They did find DNA on the baggie, and the DNA was processed and has been moved to an evidence vault for preservation.

“So the Secret Service has an insurance policy. We asked the Secret Service for an explanation and they said, ‘Oh, it’s secondary DNA.’ But the initial Secret Service report clearly said there was no DNA found and there is no physical evidence. But the documents show they’re keeping a DNA sample in an evidence locker.”

According to Watters, the Secret Service may end up destroying the DNA evidence.

“They have something we don’t know. And the Secret Service told Prime Time they may end up destroying the DNA evidence at some point down the road, you know, ‘protocol.'”

“Primetime ask the Secret Service, why didn’t you take DNA samples from your suspect list? They said they would have needed a court order. This tells me two things. The Secret Service didn’t want to crack the case, or the Secret Service knew the coke was found in the library and put it in a cubby and closed the case,” said Watters.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the cocaine found in the White House can be traced back to an individual in the ‘Biden Family Orbit.’

In a report published by Soldier of Fortune, publisher Susan Katz Keating cited information from three security sources.

“All three sources independently told Soldier of Fortune the same name, which arose from an investigation into the incident. The sources currently work for a U.S. government agency, and are not authorized to speak to the media,” Keating wrote.

Susan Katz Keating is an award-winning writer and investigative journalist who has covered military, defense, and security issues.

Over the years, she has written for various publications such as Washington Times and Washington Examiner and has reported from several conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland. Keating has a reputation for her in-depth reporting on U.S. military and related matters.

Keating’s sources indicate that even though the Secret Service officially announced the conclusion of the investigation due to a “lack of physical evidence,” they had, in fact, managed to identify a suspect. This suspect, it is claimed, was subsequently reported to Joe Biden.

One of these sources told Keating, “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is.” A different source was quick to clarify that the individual in question was not the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said a second source. Read more here.