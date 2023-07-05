UPDATE: The Cocaine Stash at the Biden White House Was Hidden in a “Cubby” Located in a Storage Facility in the West Wing – NOT the Library

Authorities released more information on the cocaine found in the Biden White House. The cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

The cocaine was hidden in a cubby located in the West Wing and NOT the library.


Joe Biden’s office is located in the West Wing. Hunter Biden, his crackhead son, is believed to be living at The White House.

Now we have cocaine in the cubby holes.

The substance, which the secret service has determined was “non-hazardous,” tested positive for cocaine on a “preliminary field test.”

“The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous,” Guglielmi added. “The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending.”

CBS News reported that a source close to the situation confirmed the substance was found in a “cubby” located in a “storage facility” of the West Wing, which houses the Oval Office. The source said the cubbies are routinely used by White House staff and other guests to store their belongings.

