UPDATE: The Cocaine Stash at the Biden White House Was Hidden in a “Cubby” Located in a Storage Facility in the West Wing – NOT the Library

Authorities released more information on the cocaine found in the Biden White House. The cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

Via History of Architecture

Joe Biden’s office is located in the West Wing. Hunter Biden, his crackhead son, is believed to be living at The White House.

Now we have cocaine in the cubby holes.