Suspected Cocaine Was Found in the White House Library: Reports

As TGP previously reported, a Hazmat squad was called to the White House on Sunday evening to investigate a suspicious substance, prompting a brief evacuation. An EMS radio recording stated the substance tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride. The discovery came two days after admitted recovering cocaine addict Hunter Biden was seen at the White House as he and his father Joe departed for a long holiday weekend at Camp David.

Hunter’s drug addiction is being used to grant him diversion as part of a sweetheart deal by the Biden Justice Department on a gun crime that would ordinarily be a federal felony.

Monday night, Newsmax reporter James Rosen broke the news that the suspected cocaine was found inside the White House and not on the grounds as earlier reports indicated.

On Tuesday the Secret Service confirmed to the Washington Post that the substance was found inside the White House and had tested positive for cocaine and was being further tested for confirmation.

The New York Post and the Daily Mail reported Tuesday that the suspected cocaine was found in the library, which is located on the ground floor of the White House.

The “unknown item” that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to a dispatch call made that evening. “We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday. “Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the Hazmat team. The white powdery substance was found in the residence’s library, according to the dispatch call.

Hunter Biden returned to the White House Tuesday morning with Joe.

The Washington Post report stated the amount of suspected cocaine was “small” (excerpt):