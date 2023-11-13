First Photos of Cocaine Found at Biden White House Released

First photos of the 2 grams of cocaine found at the Biden White House over the summer were released in response to a FOIA request filed by The Daily Mail.

The Secret Service concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House in July.

Surprise, surprise! No suspect was identified.

According to CNN, the cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House in early July.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the Library.

Then it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

The Biden White House fiercely worked to cover up the scandal.

According to Susan Katz Keating, an award-winning writer and investigative journalist who has covered military, defense, and security issues, the cocaine found at the White House belonged to someone within the Biden family orbit.

The cocaine was found in locker number 50, according to the first photos released to The Daily Mail.

Excerpt from The Daily Mail: