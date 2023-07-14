REVEALED: Secret Service Closed Biden White House Cocaine Investigation Without Conducting any Interviews

Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

The Secret Service on Thursday concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month.

No suspect was identified.

Shocker!

According to CNN, the baggy of cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi, the agency didn’t interview the 500 potential culprits because it would be a strain on resources.

Nothing to see here, move along.

NBC News reported:

The Secret Service on Thursday announced it had closed its investigation into who left a small packet of cocaine in the White House without finding the culprit, and a spokesman for the agency told NBC News it did so without conducting interviews. The agency, along with the FBI, tested the packet to determine it was cocaine and looked for any fingerprints or DNA evidence. But the tests yielded no usable forensic evidence. Video footage of the area where the baggie was found also provided no evidence to narrow the possible suspects beyond a list of roughly 500 staff members and visitors who passed through during a weekend earlier this month. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said the agency determined that interviewing all 500 people could be a strain on resources, might infringe upon civil liberties and would likely be fruitless without corresponding physical evidence tying any person to the drugs. “Yes, you could have a consensual interview,” he said, meaning the interviews would be voluntary. “But we have no evidence to approach them.”

Judge Jeanine blasted the Biden Regime and the Secret Service cover-up.

“I think it convinces all of America that we don’t have justice anymore. It’s about a Biden cover-up!” Judge Jeanine Pirro said.

Judge Jeanine is right!