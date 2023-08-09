White House Cocaine Traced to Individual in ‘Biden Family Orbit’: “If You Want the Name, Ask Joe Biden,” Claims Source

Last month, a bag of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House. Recent claims suggest it might belong to an individual closely associated with the Biden family. According to sources per New York Post, President Biden may know the identity of this individual.

In a report published on Sunday by Soldier of Fortune, publisher Susan Katz Keating cited information from three security sources.

“All three sources independently told Soldier of Fortune the same name, which arose from an investigation into the incident. The sources currently work for a U.S. government agency, and are not authorized to speak to the media,” Keating wrote.

Susan Katz Keating is an award-winning writer and investigative journalist who has covered military, defense, and security issues. Over the years, she has written for various publications such as Washington Times and Washington Examiner and has reported from several conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland. Keating has a reputation for her in-depth reporting on U.S. military and related matters.

Keating’s sources indicate that even though the Secret Service officially announced the conclusion of the investigation due to a “lack of physical evidence,” they had, in fact, managed to identify a suspect. This suspect, it is claimed, was subsequently reported to Joe Biden.

One of these sources told Keating, “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who it is.” A different source was quick to clarify that the individual in question was not the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said a second source.

More from Soldier of Fortune:

A white substance was found on July 2 inside the White House, prompting an hours-long, massive response from law enforcement and Hazardous Materials teams. The discovery caused the White House to be evacuated, and streets to be closed along key sectors. A lab test proved that the substance was cocaine. Another test brought back a hit on fingerprints, a security source said. The Secret Service launched an official investigation into who brought the cocaine into the Executive Mansion, but shut down the investigation on July 13 for lack of evidence. But investigators know who brought in the cocaine, security sources said – and so does the president.

Keating even claimed to have texted a contact number believed to be associated with President Biden in an effort to determine the culprit, but the message bounced back and was not delivered.

“Others within the family orbit – Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, and Kamala Harris – did not immediately return requests for comment,” according to Keating.

“I noted the text because every other method I tried brought no results. I am getting a lot of good information from sources, but I have to give the White House / Biden the opportunity to respond,” Keating told The Post.

“I sent several text messages, as per their offering. Each time, it bounced back as undelivered. I published the screen shot to show that I used the method the White House told me to use, and it didn’t work. I wanted to document that I made the attempt.”

Neither The New York Post nor The Gateway Pundit have been able to confirm these claims.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said he spoke to some of his former colleagues in the Secret Service and they are absolutely furious about the agency’s cocaine ‘investigation.’

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

The Secret Service last Thursday concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House.

No suspect was identified.

The baggy of cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi, the agency didn’t interview the 500 potential culprits because it would be a strain on resources.

Dan Bongino said he has received numerous texts and emails from former colleagues in the agency and they are furious over the sham investigation.

Bongino explained how the West Wing is a “limited access” area.

“So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine, by the way, in a bag which is plastic, which is non-porous, meaning it’s probably not that hard to pull a latent print. They’ve got to know who did it. The question is who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House. This is terrible. Don’t destroy this agency like they did the FBI. It’s really unbecoming,” Bongino said.

“A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service who retired, they are absolutely furious about this. Oh yeah, yeah, I can tell you — I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing, humiliating.’ These are good guys, man, guys who worked for Obama and Bush, non-partisan guys, most of them aren’t even political. This is embarrassing, they know exactly who it was,” he said.

“Wow! Do these people want it to come out that it was probably Hunter Biden?” Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan asked Bongino.

“Well, you know, is it – the question is, is it Hunter or one of his friends? But like here’s the thing. So, I’m in the Secret Service for 12 years, a good amount of times. We never had this problem. So nobody, by Occam’s razor, right, the process of deduction, keep things simple, keep it simple stupid, Occam’s razor. You’ve got this guy, we never found coke in there before. You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict. He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found there on Sunday, and everybody is like, “Gosh, who could it be,” Bongino said.

Bongino reiterated his concern that the Biden White House was going to destroy faith in the Secret Service.