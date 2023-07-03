BREAKING: DC Fire Hazmat Crews Find Cocaine Hydrochloride Near White House

Independent DC journalist Andrew Leyden has reported the United States Secret Service has just shut down streets near Lafayette Park, the Ellipse, and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Hazmat crews were also spotted inside the gate of the West Wing of the White House after they received reports of a suspicious substance being found.

DC Hazmat crews tested the suspicious substance, and it reportedly tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride.

Cocaine Hydrochloride is a local anesthetic used by doctors.

Why would this drug be found near the White House at Lafayette Park?

LOOK:

Here’s the radio call:

This is a breaking story and more details will soon be added…

